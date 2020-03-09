Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take the initiative and make your dream a reality. Focus and determination will lead to success. The right attitude and lifestyle will bring peace of mind and the happiness you deserve. Change begins within. Choose your path and follow through.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your feelings and discuss your intentions. Reach out to like-minded people and work in unison with them. Romance is favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be conscientious and add detail and depth to whatever you do. The little extras will count. If you present yourself and your intentions with precision, you will come across as intelligent and efficient.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Observe a certain situation and prepare to make changes. Discuss your intentions with someone knowledgeable. Take the plunge and explore your options. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. A romantic encounter will boost your morale.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do things at a speed that feels comfortable. If you rush to do something that you feel uncertain about, you'll fall short. An emotional issue will spin out of control if you let it.