Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take advantage of opportunities that will have the most significant impact on what's important to you. It's time to fully engage in whatever you are most passionate about. If you are an innovative, aggressive participant, recognition will be yours. Significant stabilization will come from personal change and prudent investing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Move outside your circle and interact with people who can shine a new light on something that interests you. Make adjustments that will improve your current financial and domestic situations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Turn your attention toward people and projects that excite you, and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Put your priorities first and do what's best for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Fend for yourself and take credit for what you accomplish. The less contact you have with others, the easier it will be to get things done without interference. A personal pick-me-up will boost your morale.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Search for a way to raise your earning potential or boost an investment that will enhance your retirement savings. A sensitive matter will confuse you. When in doubt, reserve judgment.