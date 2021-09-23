INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of East Cypress Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.
