INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1500 block of East Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North S Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block alley of North A and B streets.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

