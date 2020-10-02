You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, Sept. 28
0 comments

Monday, Sept. 28

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 6:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Russell and West Alvin avenues.

INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.

ARREST — At 7:11 p.m., Benjamin Mersai, 33, was arrested in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder with special circumstances, accessory to murder and conspiracy.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News