INCIDENT — At 11:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
ARREST — At 7:12 p.m., Frank Chavez, 45, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment.
