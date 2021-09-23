INCIDENT — At 11:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of East Highway 246.

ARREST — At 7:12 p.m., Frank Chavez, 45, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment.

