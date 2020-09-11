Monday, Sept. 7

INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of Leona Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 10:48 p.m., David Bravo Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of West Dante Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Brian Robinson, 43, was arrested in the 100 block of Dolcetto Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
