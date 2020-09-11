You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, Sept. 7
0 comments

Monday, Sept. 7

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of Leona Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

ARREST — At 10:48 p.m., David Bravo Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of West Dante Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Brian Robinson, 43, was arrested in the 100 block of Dolcetto Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+10
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News