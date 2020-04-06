Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Look on the bright side of life and use your imagination. Think about what you enjoy doing most and incorporate it into your daily routine. You are responsible for your happiness. Make whatever adjustments are necessary to put a smile on your face.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep life simple. Eliminate what isn't necessary and focus on what is. A disciplined approach to life will help you reach your goal. Personal gain is attainable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Doors will open if you send out your resume or set up meetings. Don't limit what you can do because you can't make up your mind. Consistency will be required.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you aren't focused, people will be uncertain of what you are trying to achieve. The more time you spend analyzing a situation, the more confused you will become. Make self-improvement your priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't offer too much information. If you misuse information or misrepresent someone, you will be held accountable. Concentrate on projects that help you hone your skills and bring about positive change.