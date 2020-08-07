More commercial, residential development in the works in Santa Maria

Through gradual zoning changes and permit adjustments, members of the Santa Maria City Council and Planning Commission are taking steps toward bringing more commercial and residential development to the city.
While some projects still haven't broken ground, city staff and community applicants are trying to anticipate the needs of the city and adjust project plans accordingly.
Click here to read updates regarding recent developments in projects throughout Santa Maria.
