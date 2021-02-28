Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New downtown Solvang eatery Sear Steakhouse is aiming to open its doors March 10, offering farm-sourced dining and a full bar experience at th…
- Updated
Driven by state legislation, Solvang City Council members Monday adopted an urgency ordinance regulating sidewalk vending operations and learned they have little say over a housing development now in the application process for a long-embattled city center property.
- Updated
Santa Ynez resident and part-time bladesmith Jordan Kepler in mid-October was tasked with fabricating such an ax as a contestant on the History Channel's "Forged In Fire" show, where he claimed the title of champion on episode 10, season 8.
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
The Santa Maria Fairpark may not be the picture of financial health it was in 2019, but it’s surviving the COVID-19 pandemic without any help from the state by taking new approaches to old events.
Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets.
- Updated
An unarmed intercontinental ballistic Minuteman III missile is scheduled for a test launch starting Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
- Updated
A 20-year-old Santa Ynez man was critically injured Thursday after his vehicle collided with a tree along Alamo Pintado Road.
With a generous and loving soul, Lisa Schrader brought kindness and happiness to those around her. Lisa went out of her way to bring her best …
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.