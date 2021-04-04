Motley Fool
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
A 39-year-old Ventura man was identified Tuesday as the driver killed in a head-on collision last week on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma La…
- Updated
Santa Barbara County planning commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to deny an appeal and approve the operation, also known as the Suarez Project by Cuyama Farms LLC, at 2225 Foothill Road.
Chumash Enterprises will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Chumash Employee Resource Center, located at 585 McMurray Road in Buellton.
Thomas Hale III, age 79, long time resident of Santa Ynez valley, passed away at Hillview Residence in Santa Maria, California, February 19, 2…
A 17-year-old male from Santa Luis Obispo County was identified Tuesday as the homicide victim found deceased in a vehicle parked along Foxen Canyon Road earlier this month.
- Updated
Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available over the next five days for eligible Santa Barbara County residents at Dick DeWees Comm…
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
Drawing from Danish words, local architecture and photography, S is for Solvang also includes fun facts and lively storytelling that are useful not only to children.
- Updated
A petition for a writ of mandate filed last month by the applicant for a controversial retail cannabis store in Old Town Orcutt prevented Sant…