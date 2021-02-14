Motley Fool
Local chambers of commerce continue to rally behind resident businesses to stimulate their town's microeconomy, which have each suffered a financial blow since the onset of COVID-19.
Solvang City Council members Monday unanimously disbanded the Branding and Design Committee, replaced it with a committee called the Design and Review Committee, and appointed five new volunteer members to sit on it.
Root 246, known for its farm-to-table cuisine and selection of local wines, is the latest local business to shutter in downtown Solvang, a spo…
Items for sale will include handmade beads, paintings and other fine art, home décor, jewelry, woodworks, decorative tiles, and horse tack.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 153 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths from the illness on Thursday.
Limited COVID-19 vaccinations are available for residents 75 and older this week at Santa Barbara County Public Health Department vaccination …
The Lompoc Theatre Project board of directors has elected new members and tapped a new president after its former president stepped down to be…
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.