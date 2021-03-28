Motley Fool
A driver was trapped Tuesday in a vehicle that went off the side of Highway 101, just north of Buellton, following a rollover crash.
- Updated
Characteristic of sister property Industrial Eats in Buellton, Eye on I dons a glowing wood-fired pizza oven, plethora of exotic dishes made from locally-sourced ingredients, and a colorful menu inscribed daily on brown butcher paper pinned to the shop's wall.
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
A 39-year-old Ventura man was killed after he crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head-on with another vehicle early Thursday on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma Lake Village.
- Updated
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and older, a county public…
- Updated
The spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County is continuing to slow, with the county's adjusted case rate dropping this week from 7.7 to 5.8 …
- Updated
Hundreds of military veterans were inoculated against the COVID-19 virus during a mass-vaccination event held Saturday at a makeshift clinic erected in a parking lot outside the VA health clinic in Santa Maria.
- Updated
Mother Hubbard's Restaurant in Buellton is one of many area restaurants now welcoming indoor diners after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened …
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob Lindquist passed away on on 2/5/21, at the age of 90, after a decade long stru…
- Updated
Guest Commentary: I would like to announce that I have accepted an offer of employment with another school district for the 2021-22 school year, and have also submitted a letter of resignation to the board of education that will take effect on June 30, 2021.