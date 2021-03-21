Motley Fool
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
A 35-year-old Lompoc man sustained major injuries Sunday after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision along Highway 24…
Two graduating seniors attending Santa Ynez High School will each be awarded a scholarship valued at $2,500, based on GPA. One senior with a GPA of 2.5 or above, and another who has a GPA of 3.5 or above, will be selected. Recipients will be announced on May 19.
Titled “Intimate Strangers,” the 5-piece exhibit is part of a larger 12-piece series that took Castle over seven years to create. The exhibit will remain on display until Labor Day, September 6.
The family-owned vineyard and estate, located near the middle of the Santa Rita Hills Appellation on Highway 246, is known for producing award-winning pinot noir and chardonnay wines.
Investigators worked behind yellow crime scene tape and utilized ground-penetrating radar Monday after a search warrant was served at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, the father of the prime suspect in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.
Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.
The suspicious death of a man that was reported following an alleged traffic incident on Foxen Canyon Road has been upgraded to a homicide inv…
On Thursday, Rep. Jordan Cunningham (R-SLO) called the guidance "incredibly dumb."
Out in Santa Ynez, Pirates football coach Josh McClurg has navigated his program through the troubled waters the coronavirus pandemic has brou…