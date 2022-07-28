A multivehicle crash on Thursday left a motorcyclist dead and an SUV driver with minor injuries near Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
Crews responded at 7:49 a.m. to reports of a crash on Highway 1 that involved a GMC Yukon, Lincoln Navigator, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Legacy and a Aprilia Tuono motorcycle.
Officials located the motorcycle driver, who was deceased, 40 feet over the side of the road. The identity of the driver has yet to be released.
The driver of the GMC Yukon — identified by the California Highway Patrol as 21-year-old Natalia Mesa of Santa Maria — was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, a spokesman said.
Initially Mesa's injuries were believed to have been life-threatening but were later described as minor by CHP officials.
According to the CHP, the crash occurred when Mesa's GMC Yukon veered from the southbound lane to the northbound lane, colliding with the motorcyclist head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Lincoln Navigator, Jeep Cherokee and Subaru Legacy were struck with debris or swerved to avoid the crash, and those drivers were left uninjured.
While the collision is still under investigation, officers at this time do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor and no arrests have been made.
Highway 1 was shut down between Vandenberg's Main Gate and the South Y for over four hours after the crash.