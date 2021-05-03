Mountain League baseball: Warriors and Eagles set to clash

It doesn't get much bigger than this for the Mountain League.

Two league powers will clash on the baseball diamond starting Wednesday as Righetti will host Arroyo Grande to open up a three-game set.

The Eagles have been the top team in the area this spring, racing out to a 15-0 record under first-year coach Steve Tolley. Assuming the CIF Central Section playoffs go on later this spring, the Eagles are the likely top seed in Division 2 and may be heavy favorites to make a title run.

Righetti, though, has quickly formed into shape, bringing an 11-4 record into the meeting after winning nine of its last 10 games.

The Warriors are in the CIF Central Section's Division 1 and are the reigning Mountain League champs. Righetti won the league title in 2019 and was looking to repeat last spring when the high school baseball season abruptly ended at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain League teams are now playing three-games with games on Wednesdays and doubleheaders on Saturdays. Righetti will host the opener Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and then play twice at Arroyo Grande on Saturday, with the doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

"It's a long day," Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini says of the weekly league doubleheaders on Saturdays. "We get to the diamond at 8 a.m. on Saturday and we're out of there at 6. It's a grind for these kids. I'd rather see games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday or something. I get it. I'm thankful we have any games, that's the bottom line."

Both teams carry 6-0 league records into Wednesday's meeting.