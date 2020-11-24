You have permission to edit this article.
Murder charge upheld against Santa Maria woman accused of killing, dismembering man
From the What you need to know for Wednesday, November 25 series
A murder charge and three enhancements were upheld Friday against a Santa Maria woman accused of killing a 53-year-old man and tossing his dismembered remains into a Nipomo golf course pond in 2018. 

Judge John McGregor determined there was enough evidence to uphold the charge against Kimberly Machleit, 35, during a preliminary hearing at Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

Additionally, Machleit is accused of three enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony. She pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

Machleit is accused of killing and dismembering Joseph Martin Govey of Santa Maria in December 2018 before dumping his remains in a pond at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo. He was identified following Machleit's arrest on Sept. 24, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. 

Investigators determined that Govey died from a gunshot wound, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore. 

Two other defendants are included in the case: Benjamin Mersai, 33, of Grover Beach, who is charged with murder, accessory to murder and an enhancement; and Donald Anderson, 37, of Santa Maria who is charged with accessory to murder. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Machleit appears for another hearing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in Santa Maria. 

