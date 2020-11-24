Murder charge upheld against Santa Maria woman accused of killing, dismembering man

A murder charge and three enhancements were upheld Friday against a Santa Maria woman accused of killing a 53-year-old man and tossing his dismembered remains into a Nipomo golf course pond in 2018.

Judge John McGregor determined there was enough evidence to uphold the charge against Kimberly Machleit, 35, during a preliminary hearing at Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Additionally, Machleit is accused of three enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Machleit is accused of killing and dismembering Joseph Martin Govey of Santa Maria in December 2018 before dumping his remains in a pond at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo. He was identified following Machleit's arrest on Sept. 24, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Investigators determined that Govey died from a gunshot wound, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.

Two other defendants are included in the case: Benjamin Mersai, 33, of Grover Beach, who is charged with murder, accessory to murder and an enhancement; and Donald Anderson, 37, of Santa Maria who is charged with accessory to murder. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Machleit appears for another hearing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in Santa Maria.

