To take advantage of the defenses afforded by the law, you still have to show up to court. The state has a guide for representing yourself.

Many legal aid and housing organizations can help provide other resources to take with you to court. There are also self-help centers to help tenants fill out forms, as well as free mediation programs, at some courthouses, according to Alexander Harden, a public policy advocate at Inner City Law Center in Los Angeles.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

