A landlord who received past rental assistance might still take you to court for not paying your full October or subsequent months’ rent, which will be due in full. But according to Heimerich, the landlord will still have to follow the rules of the rent relief program. You can still apply for up to three months of rent going forward if you haven’t maxed out on 18 months of assistance, which would shield you from an eviction.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
