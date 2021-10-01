If you still need money, yes. Some local programs only allowed forward or back payments, but following new federal rules, the state can now pay up to 18 months of rent, including three months of forward rent, as well as utilities. Just don’t apply for the same period of time you were already paid, as duplicative payments are not allowed under federal guidelines.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments