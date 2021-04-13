Nate Reese, Nipomo, JR QB

Reese's game has been improving week-by-week and he took his game up another notch on Saturday against Pioneer Valley.

Though he wasn't perfect, Reese completed 15-of-23 passes for 185 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the 21-13 win. Reese also carried the ball a lot, with 14 rushes for 45 yards.

Nipomo has won three straight and Reese's play has been one of the reasons behind that. After having some uncertainty with the quarterback position before the season, it looks like Reese will be the guy in the fall.

Reese has completed 58-of-108 passes for 608 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 48 rushes for 172 yards and two scores.

