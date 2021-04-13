You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nate Reese, Nipomo, JR QB
0 comments

Nate Reese, Nipomo, JR QB

041121 Nipomo PVHS 08.JPG
Buy Now

Nipomo's Nate Reese runs with the ball while looking to pass in Saturday's game against Pioneer Valley. The Titans won 21-13.

Reese's game has been improving week-by-week and he took his game up another notch on Saturday against Pioneer Valley.

Though he wasn't perfect, Reese completed 15-of-23 passes for 185 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the 21-13 win. Reese also carried the ball a lot, with 14 rushes for 45 yards.

Nipomo has won three straight and Reese's play has been one of the reasons behind that. After having some uncertainty with the quarterback position before the season, it looks like Reese will be the guy in the fall.

Reese has completed 58-of-108 passes for 608 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 48 rushes for 172 yards and two scores.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News