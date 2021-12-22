Nate Reese put his body on the line for his Nipomo team, doing everything that was asked of him. The quarterback led his team in passing and rushing. He was the Titans' placekicker and even kick returner. He suffered a fairly severe injury on a kick return in a playoff game against Visalia Mt. Whitney and wasn't able to play quarterback in the season-ending loss to Bakersfield Highland. He threw for 759 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions and added 675 yards rushing with 10 more touchdowns. He also went 28 for 34 on PATs.
Nate Reese, Nipomo, SR QB: 60 for 128, 759 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs; 96 carries, 675 yards, 10 TDs; 3 catches, 92 yards, TD; 1,526 total yards; 28 for 34 on PATs, 1 for 1 on FGs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.