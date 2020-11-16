You have permission to edit this article.
Native American Heritage Month activity packs available at Santa Maria Public Library
In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Santa Maria Public Library is offering miniature pottery activity packs to local residents, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated each November to honor the rich histories, cultures and accomplishments of Native Americans in the United States. 

Each activity pack from the Santa Maria Public Library contains a paintbrush, clay, paint and a Native American booklist, van de Kamp said.

Online registration to receive an activity pack begins Monday, and pickup will take place at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from Nov. 19 to 24 during sidewalk pickup hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

To register for an activity pack, visit the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994.

