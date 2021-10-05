Maldonado has been strong for Lompoc all season, but the Lompoc sophomore had his best game of the year in a 44-38 loss to Santa Barbara. He caught three huge touchdown passes, including one that tied the game at 31 in the second half on a reverse pass. Maldonado is also a starter on defense.
Nelson Maldonado, Lompoc WR/DB: three TD catches in loss to Santa Barbara.
