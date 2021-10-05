093021 SBHS LHS FB 08.JPG

Lompoc's Nelson Maldonado slips out of a tackle attempt by Julian Castro during Thursday's game against Santa Barbara at Huyck Stadium.

Maldonado has been strong for Lompoc all season, but the Lompoc sophomore had his best game of the year in a 44-38 loss to Santa Barbara. He caught three huge touchdown passes, including one that tied the game at 31 in the second half on a reverse pass. Maldonado is also a starter on defense. 

Nelson Maldonado, Lompoc WR/DB: three TD catches in loss to Santa Barbara.

