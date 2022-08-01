Al Johnson is a fast-talking guy who doesn’t run out of things to say.
The retired businessman and a native of Canada who has lived in the U.S. since he was in his early 20s, Johnson said he is always on the lookout for interesting things to do.
Right now, he is all revved up about a card game played with a deck of 52 cards and a peg board for keeping score. Readers in the know will immediately recognize cribbage.
Johnson's latest project is resuscitating a cribbage club in Santa Maria which has been dormant for years.
Now, hot on the mission of restoring Santa Maria to its former cribbage glory, Johnson wants to get the word out that cribbage players can convene from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays in the community room at IHOP, where some serious socializing and card counting will take place.
Johnson's cribbage corner has been back in business for a month now with attendance hovering around 10. For the first six months, the club will be limited to between 25 and 30 players. He plans to teach a class, free of charge, to interested parties from 7 to 9 p.m. on a Tuesday or Wednesday night (to be decided) at IHOP. When he has interest from enough folks, he will set up a class time.
“Cribbage is easy to learn,” he said.
The internet — the equivalent of “Cribbage for Dummies" — shows that as in many other games, the player has to be able to count fast. The object of the game is to be the first player to get 121 points by holding cards, discarding cards and trying to outguess your opponent. Cribbage is traditionally a game for two but can be adapted to two or three players.
Johnson provides decks of cards, scoring sheets and peg boards. Players pay a $7 participation fee. Two dollars of the $7 go into a fund for administrative costs and the other $5 goes into the weekly prize money pot.
Johnson said the winning player could take home as much as $25, but he wants to arrange things so that less skilled and less experienced players have an opportunity to win some cash.
As in much of life, luck plays a factor in card games, but Johnson wants to give the lesser skilled a break when he can.
“I want this club to be legit,” Johnson said, so he enrolled the Santa Maria club in the American Cribbage Congress, a national players association.
“We want to have the national guidelines for etiquette,” Johnson said. “And we want our members to be able to be eligible to compete in regional and national tournaments.”
As 2 p.m. approached on Saturday, players including four newcomers trickled in for the meeting. The players were chatty, eager to let the games begin and sociable.
Pairs of two play for 20 minutes and then they move counter clockwise so that in the next game, they face a new opponent. This makes for easy socializing.
“There is no better two-person game than cribbage,” frequent player Lloyd Boyd said with enthusiasm.
As evidence of her prowess with the game, Debbie Wrightman displayed some of her winners' plaques from past tournaments.
“She’s one of the best players on the Central Coast,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Wrightman, both of Santa Maria, connected at the Atascadero Cribbage Club and decided that they wanted a club closer to home. They elected Johnson president of the new group.
Wrightman, who played in Santa Maria’s cribbage club of years past, serves as statistician.
Central Coast resident Ron Stevens is optimistic that the club will grow fast. “There are a lot of players out there,” he said.
IHOP is located at 200 Nicholson Ave., off Highway 101. Johnson can be reached for questions at 805-925-9787.