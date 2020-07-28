New Dignity Health Urgent Care center opens in Santa Ynez Valley, offers primary health care
Dignity Health Central Coast this week opened an urgent care center at the corner of Old Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang to provide improved access to health care for Santa Ynez Valley residents, a company spokeswoman said Monday.

The health center offers both urgent care and primary care services with the team of on-site board-certified physicians Jason Morris and Bahija Saouf, said Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

She said the center will care for patients of all ages, including children; has on-site X-ray services; and will accept most health insurance plans.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

