New health order hits some Santa Barbara County businesses harder than others
0 comments

New health order hits some Santa Barbara County businesses harder than others

  • Updated
  • 0
071420 Coiffure Society closed 1.jpg
Buy Now

Coiffure Society hair salon owners (left to right) Mary Davila, Pauline Halop and Bambie Padilla talk Tuesday, after the Santa Maria business was closed in the latest round of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Because Santa Barbara County restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms are already operating under conditions imposed by new health officer orders issued this week, they will feel little impact, a public health official said Tuesday.

But other county businesses and organizations that had been allowed to reopen will suffer under an additional state order to close, imposed because the county has been on the state’s monitoring list for 29 days.

“Fifty percent of our sectors are in some form of restricted category,” noted Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer.

Read more here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News