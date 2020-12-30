New-look football leagues

Not many area high school coaches liked the four-team league lineup the last couple years. That format changed in 2020. Well, it was supposed to go into effect in 2020.

Whenever football returns to normalcy there should be two six-team leagues in the area, with the Mountain League consisting of two-time defending league champion St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti, San Luis Obispo and Templeton.

The Ocean League, which is comprised of teams from primarily smaller schools, will include Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero.

+4 Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020 The three leagues with four teams each look for Central Coast high school football is gone.

