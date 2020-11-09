You have permission to edit this article.
New Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens in Crossroads at Santa Maria
From the What you need to know for Tuesday, November 10 series
  • Updated
  • 0

A new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is now serving up the franchise’s full menu in the Crossroads at Santa Maria after opening its doors last week.

The city’s second Mountain Mike’s is located at 2228 S. Bradley Road, right next to Krispy Kreme Donuts.

Pizza lovers can order their favorites — like the Everest, Pike’s Peak, Snowy Alps, the McKinley and others — for delivery, takeout or to eat on site from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The new location also has a variety of wings, oven-roasted sandwiches, individual and family-size salads, sides like garlic bread and mozzarella sticks and, for dessert, the pizza cookie and cinnamon pizza.

Craft beers and wines are also available.

For more information and to place an order, call 805-862-2879 or visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/locations/santa-maria-bradley/.

