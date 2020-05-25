New Santa Maria ordinance would restrict conduct such as loud music, body odor at public parks, plazas

The Santa Maria City Council has taken the first step towards adopting new regulations for conduct at public parks, plazas and facilities, with council members discussing how discretion and enforceability would be used for minor violations.

The proposed ordinance would add a new section to the city municipal code outlining 16 restrictions at public facilities in order to remain consistent with conduct guidelines already in place for public transit, city officials said.

In a 4-1 vote, with councilwoman Gloria Soto dissenting, the council approved a first reading of the ordinance, with a second reading and final vote to take place at the next city council meeting on June 2.

Certain sections will rely on a complaint-based system and give heavy discretion to law enforcement to judge the severity of the situation, such as standards for offensive body odor and limitations for playing music from a speaker, City Attorney Thomas Watson said.

"A lot of it is discretion based, according to the context of the scenario," Watson said.

As far as playing music in public spaces, Watson said the restriction is included not to target families playing music from a small speaker at the park, for example, but individuals blasting music and bothering other residents as a result.

When asked by Councilwoman Gloria Soto why such restrictions couldn't be made more specific in the ordinance to address different contexts, Watson said they could not be made more specific but that it was important to have at least a framework in place to allow the city to respond if necessary.