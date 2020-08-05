New synthetic turf installed at Santa Maria High School's football stadium

Athletes at Santa Maria High School will, hopefully, have a new playing field to enjoy soon.

A project to replace the original synthetic surface at Santa Maria High School's Dave Boyd Field with an updated version is nearly complete.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the FieldTurf replacement project that started last month at the Saints' football stadium.

The project would've been completed in time for Santa Maria High's football team to kick off its season this fall. But all high school and junior college fall sports seasons in California have been pushed back to November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original synthetic turf was installed in 2008, when the district renamed the facility Ralph Baldiviez Stadium to honor the former athletic director. The school had a new track surface installed last summer.

Santa Maria High athletic director Brian Wallace credits plant manager Ken Gropetti and assistant superintendent Yolanda Ortiz for keeping the school's athletic facilities updated.

"They do a really good job of scheduling maintenance or replacement, or whatever the case may be, for facilities, far ahead of time," Wallace said. "We've wanted a new field for a couple years now. We've had to wait for our turn."

Three high schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District have had synthetic fields at their football stadiums since 2008, when SMHS was the last school to have the updated surface installed.

"They do a really good job of scheduling these things out and replacing them when they are due," Wallace said. "Since I've been at the school, we've built or replaced every facility that we have."