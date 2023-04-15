Thousands of Mixteco speakers in the Santa Maria Valley face language barriers that create challenges in many areas of their lives, but there is a new ongoing opportunity for them to worship in their preferred language.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held its first service in Mixteco on March 12 in Santa Maria and plans to continue Mixteco services weekly.
Santa Maria has one of the largest populations of Mixteco speakers in the world – an estimated 25,000 Mixteco-speaking migrants primarily from the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, and Puebla, live in the area (mixteco.org).
The new services are held on Sunday evenings to accommodate the schedules of the many Mixteco speakers who work seven days a week in agriculture.
The first meeting had 55 people in attendance, including Mixteco and non-Mixteco speakers. Missionaries and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santa Maria have been studying the language to help make these services possible.
Services are open to anyone to attend on Sundays at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 908 Sierra Madre Ave. in Santa Maria.