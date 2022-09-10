The Central Coast heavyweight has fallen.

The St. Joseph football team traveled to Ventura County to take on unbeaten Newbury Park Friday night. The Knights came back to Santa Maria with their first loss of the 2022 season in tow.

Newbury Park freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel, the son of head coach Joe Smigiel, threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Panthers beat the Knights 31-21.

St. Joseph led 7-0 on Aaron Fierro's 48-yard touchdown run, but Smigiel found Cade Falsken for a touchdown to tie the game. Smigiel then threw a touchdown pass to Charlie Simmons to put the Panthers up 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Smigiel then scored on a 6-yard run to give Newbury Park a 21-7 lead before halftime.

Darian Mensah, St. Joseph's senior quarterback, got the Knights back in the game with a 30-yard scoring strike to Collin Fasse, cutting the deficit to 21-14.

Newbury Park extended its lead to 24-14 on a 25-yard field goal.

St. Joseph junior Malakai Langley, one of the fastest players in the area, gave the Knights some immediate momentum, returning the ensuing kick 80 yards for a score, and getting the Knights within three at 24-21. That was Langley's second kick return touchdown of the season.

But Smigiel was just too much, linking up again with Simmons on a 15-yard scoring play to give the Panthers its 31-21 advantage.

The teams exchanged turnovers in the fourth quarter and Newbury Park missed a field goal, but St. Joseph failed to take advantage of any miscues in the fourth quarter.

St. Joseph is now 2-1 on the season and will open Mountain League play Friday at home against winless Nipomo (0-3).

Newbury Park is now 4-0 on the season.