Top pics from the weekend: Super Bowl and more Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Top pics from the weekend as selected by the Associated Press. APTOPIX Colombia U23 South American Soccer Bolivia's Jose Carrasco covers his face at the end of a South America Olympic qualifying U23 soccer match against Peru at the Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Bolivia won 2-1 but failed to qualify to the final round. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Fernando Vergara APTOPIX Red Wings Rangers Hockey New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin reacts after scoring during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier) Sarah Stier APTOPIX Capitals Senators Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Fred Chartrand APTOPIX Belgium Britain Brexit From left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Council President Charles Michel walk across the esplanade as they arrive for a media conference outside of the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Olivier Matthys APTOPIX Israel Palestinians A youth launch stones toward an Iron gate in the Israeli separation wall during an anti Israeli U.S. protest in the West Bank village of Bil'in, near Ramallah, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Nasser Nasser APTOPIX Trump Impeachment Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pauses as he speaks to reporters to criticize the process in the Republican-controlled Senate as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, resumes in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite APTOPIX Myanmar Ethnic Culture Festival Kayan Padaung ethnic artists group perform during Myanmar Ethnic Culture Festival at a playground Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar Ethnic Culture Festival began Feb.1 and will last till Feb.7 in the country's old capital to show the unity of ethnic groups in the country. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) Thein Zaw APTOPIX Wales Six Nations Rugby Wales Nick Tompkins scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and Italy at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Rui Vieira APTOPIX Chile Soccer Fan Death People launch flares during the funeral procession of Jorge Mora, a follower of the Colo Colo soccer team who died after being hit by a police vehicle outside a stadium, as they walk next to the hearse to the cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Luis Hidalgo APTOPIX Trump Impeachment Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, talks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite APTOPIX China Outbreak People wear face masks as they shop at a grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Mark Schiefelbein APTOPIX Britain China Outbreak Coaches under police escort leave RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. A civilian passenger plane carrying British evacuees from China has landed at a Royal Air Force base in England. Eighty-three Britons are on board the Wamos Air Boeing 747, which will later fly on to Spain carrying the remaining 27 passengers, who are not UK citizens. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Ben Birchall APTOPIX Russia Stadium Rescue workers work at ruins of stadium, sports and concert complex Petersburgsky, collapsed during disassembly of the roof in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The Peterburgsky stadium, one of the biggest stadiums in Europe, had been built for the 1980 Moscow Olympics and was being converted into an ice hockey arena for the 2023 IIHF World Championship. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Dmitri Lovetsky APTOPIX Britain Brexit Brexit supporters celebrate during a rally in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain leaves the European Union after 47 years, leaping into an unknown future in historic blow to the bloc. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Frank Augstein APTOPIX Kentucky Daily Life A mural of jazz great Louis Armstrong is reflected in raindrops on a window Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. The mural, on the side of Lighthouse Ministries, was created by Portuguese artist Sergio Odeith in 2015. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Ryan C. Hermens APTOPIX Australia Wildfires A helicopter drops water on a fire near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The threat is posed by a blaze on Canberra's southern fringe that has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Rick Rycroft APTOPIX Raptors Pistons Basketball Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) reaches in and fouls Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio APTOPIX Hong Kong China Outbreak A woman a boy purchase face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Kin Cheung APTOPIX Mexico Disappeared Activist Mourners pray on their knees around the coffin of environmental activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez at his wake in Ocampo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Relatives of the anti-logging activist who fought to protect the winter habitat of monarch butterflies don't know whether he was murdered or died accidentally, but they say they do know one thing for sure: something bad is happening to rights and environmental activists in Mexico, and people are afraid. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell APTOPIX Haiti Costa Rica Soccer Costa Rica defender Lixy Rodriguez (12) is tripped by Haiti forward Roseline Eloissaint (11) during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Michael Wyke APTOPIX Election 2020 Trump President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis Sofia Kenin of the U.S. kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Lee Jin-man APTOPIX Belgium Britain Brexit The Union flag is lowered and removed from outside of the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. As the United Kingdom prepared to bring to an end its 47-year EU membership, the bloc's top officials on Friday pledged to continue playing a prominent role despite the loss of a powerful affiliate. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Olivier Matthys APTOPIX Trail Blazers Lakers Kobe Bryant Basketball Fans watch a video tribute to Kobe Bryant, during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Ringo H.W. Chiu APTOPIX Venezuela Bottle Cap Mosaic Images of flying macaws and flowers cover a wall in El Hatillo on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Venezuelan artist Oscar Olivares, 23, used thousands of plastic bottle caps to create this mural titled “Okomural.” (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Ariana Cubillos APTOPIX Trump President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gives thumbs up as he walks on the South Lawn as they depart the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon APTOPIX Britain Brexit A countdown to Brexit timer and the colors of the British Union flag illuminate the exterior of 10 Downing street, the residence of the British Prime Minister, in London, England, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel failing to stop the goal scored by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Leila Coker) Leila Coker APTOPIX Japan China Outbreak A poster promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is posted next a train door as a commuter wearing a mask looks at his phone in a train, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers are trying to shoot down rumors that this summer's games might be cancelled or postponed because of the spread of a new virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong APTOPIX Egypt Comic Convention A contestant prepares for a costume competition at EgyCon, an annual convention for comics enthusiasts, in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Maya Alleruzzo APTOPIX Utah St San Diego St Basketball San Diego State's Matt Mitchell, right, and Aguek Arop celebrate a basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Utah State, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Gregory Bull APTOPIX China Outbreak Indonesia In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, photo released by KBRI Beijing, Indonesian people wearing face masks sit inside a bus while being evacuated from Wuhan, China. A government-chartered jet has departed Jakarta Saturday to evacuate 250 Indonesian nationals from Wuhan. (AP Photo/KBRI Beijing) HOGP APTOPIX Jamaica Canada Soccer Canada's Janine Beckie (16) celebrates a score against Jamaica during a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Delcia Lopez) Delcia Lopez APTOPIX Austria Nordic Combined World Cup Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the triple at the Nordic Combined World Cup Men's Individual Gundersen NH/15km competition in Seefeld, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Matthias Schrader APTOPIX Indiana Ohio St Basketball Indiana's De'Ron Davis, right, fouls Ohio State's E.J. Liddell as Trayce Jackson-Davis defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Indiana 68-59. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Jay LaPrete APTOPIX Gonzaga San Francisco Basketball Gonzaga guard Ryan Woolridge (4) dives for the ball against San Francisco forward Remu Raitanen (11) and Khalil Shabazz (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Jed Jacobsohn APTOPIX Puerto Rico Caribbean Series Baseball Panama's Rodrigo Orozco slides in safe at third base during a Caribbean Series baseball game against Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Fernando Llano APTOPIX Election 2020 Bernie Sanders Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis Serbia's Novak Djokovic carries the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup onto Margaret Court Arena to celebrate with fans after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Andy Brownbill APTOPIX Groundhog Day Groundhog Club co-handlers John Griffiths and Al Dereume hold Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Barry Reeger APTOPIX Kentucky Auburn Basketball Auburn players celebrate after a 75-66 win over Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett) Julie Bennett APTOPIX Africa Locust Outbreak In this photo taken Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, desert locusts jump up from the ground and fly away as a cameraman walks past, in Nasuulu Conservancy, northern Kenya. As locusts by the billions descend on parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only effective control. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Ben Curtis APTOPIX Election 2020 Pete Buttigieg Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez APTOPIX Bruins Wild Hockey Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) wears a Bryant sweater to honor the late Kobe Bryant as he warms up against the Boston Bruins before an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien) Hannah Foslien APTOPIX Lakers Kings Basketball Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Rich Pedroncelli APTOPIX Mexico Soccer Juarez's goalkeeper Edmundo Vazquez Mellado, right, blocks a shoot by America's Henry Martin during a Mexican soccer league match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme) Ginnette Riquelme APTOPIX Oregon Stanford Basketball Stanford guard Daejon Davis (1) and guard Bryce Wills (2) celebrate after the team's 70-60 victory against Oregon in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar APTOPIX Oilers Flames Hockey Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas celebrates his penalty-shot goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh APTOPIX Iraq Protests An anti-government protester jumps over burning tires blocking a street during a demonstration against the newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi in Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Former communications minister Mohammed Allawi was named prime minister-designate by rival Iraqi factions Saturday after weeks of political deadlock. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Hadi Mizban APTOPIX Italy Soccer Serie A AC Milan's Ante Rebic, foreground, is challenged by Verona’s Amir Rrahmani during their Serie A soccer match the Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Spada/Lapresse via AP) Spada APTOPIX Spain Traditional Carnival Joaldunak In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunak'' march along a path as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, northern Spain. In one of the most ancient carnival celebrations in Europe, dozens of people don sheepskins, lace petticoats and conical caps and sling cowbells across their lower backs as they parade to herald the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Alvaro Barrientos APTOPIX Louisville NC State Basketball Louisville's Jordan Nwora (33) tries to stay in bounds after battling for the ball with North Carolina State's DJ Funderburk (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker APTOPIX Election 2020 Amy Klobuchar Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign event at Crawford Brew Works, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Bettendorf, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher APTOPIX Election 2020 Joe Biden Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop at the South Slope Community Center, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in North Liberty, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik APTOPIX Election 2020 Elizabeth Warren Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki APTOPIX Heat Magic Basketball Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler makes an uncontested dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux APTOPIX Georgia Tech Notre Dame Basketball Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Georgia Tech's Moses Wright (5) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin APTOPIX 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey APTOPIX Philippines China Outbreak A woman wearing a protective face mask arrives at the Manila's international airport, Philippines on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a temporary ban on all travelers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions. Precautionary measures have been tightened around the country following the report of the first death of a new virus outside of China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Aaron Favila APTOPIX Britain Bafta Film Awards 2020 Awards Room Actor Joaquin Phoenix poses with his award for Best Actor for the film Joker, backstage at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan APTOPIX Uruguay African Sea Goddess People enter the sea as they participate in a ritual to honor the African sea goddess Yemanja, at a beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Thousands of worshippers come to the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, perfumes and fruit to show their gratitude for her blessings. The celebration coincides with the Roman Catholic Feb. 2 feast day of the Virgin of Candelaria. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) Matilde Campodonico APTOPIX 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs' players pour a cooler of Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel APTOPIX 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill APTOPIX Vietnam China Outbreak A woman in costume of the Prosperity and Wealth God wears a protective face mask at a gold shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. It is a tradition for many Vietnamese to buy gold on the tenth day of the lunar new year - the day of Prosperity and Wealth God, for good luck. (AP Photo/ Hau Dinh) Hau Dinh APTOPIX India China Outbreak In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, photo, Indian laborers work at a surgical mask production unit in Ahmadabad, India. India has banned the export of all varieties of respiratory masks in view of a viral outbreak that began in China which has infected more than 14,550 people globally. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Ajit Solanki APTOPIX Britain Bafta Film Awards 2020 Awards Room Actress Renee Zellweger poses with her award for Best Actress for Judy, backstage at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan APTOPIX Japan Bean Throwing Ceremony People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during "Mame-maki," a bean throwing ceremony, at Zojoji Buddhist temple Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The ritual, performed annually to mark the beginning of the spring in the lunar calendar, is believed to bring good luck and drive away evil.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Eugene Hoshiko APTOPIX Switzerland Dance Prix De Lausanne Chaeyon Kang from Korea performs on stage during the first day of the 48th Prix de Lausanne at the 2m2c Montreux Music & Convention Centre, in Montreux, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Launched in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is an international dance competition for young dancers aged 15 to 18. Closing the six-day event, scholarships granting free tuition in a world-renowned dance school or dance company will be award to the best dancers out of 81 participants this year. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) Laurent Gillieron 