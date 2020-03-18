Elayne Klasson: A case of social isolation

The events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are changing so rapidly, that I hesitated writing what may soon be out of date. However, as I sit at home, with all of my upcoming book, social and religious events canceled, I am profoundly struck by the effects that this new reality has on all of us.
I am an extremely social person. I look at a busy calendar, and I am generally pretty happy. Although I spend a good many hours each week in the solitary activity of writing, I also crave being with people. I love the interchange of stories between good friends, the stimulation from cultural events, and, most importantly, the warmth of physical contact. I’m a hugger. My mother was a hugger. My kids are huggers. My dear friends are huggers.
This morning I attended a business meeting in a friend’s home. There were under ten people and we all tried to keep our social distance. We washed our hands upon entering the home. However, our friend’s 92-year-old mother never left her room to say hello—which she usually does when people are in the house. Though frail, but with full mental capacities and an adorable disposition, the daughter told me her mom has not left the house in two weeks.
I think about this new reality for all of us and I ache.
First of all, we must be good citizens. We have no way of knowing precisely how this novel coronavirus will behave. Especially with the lack of available testing in the past few months, we don’t even know how many people have been infected. So, what we have is maintaining a safe, social distance from one another and hand washing. And yet…what are the effects of this social isolation?
I want to volunteer to visit homebound older people—to remind them that they are still vital and important and to make contact with these people who might be lonely. But what about what is being said of well people being carriers? I certainly don’t want to inadvertently infect vulnerable people.
I was just on book tour last week and got off a plane from Chicago where fellow passengers were coming from all corners of the globe. As a matter of fact, I myself didn’t feel so great after I returned home—had a slight fever, a cough, some aches. I told my husband that I couldn’t possibly have the virus…I wasn’t all that sick. But maybe, just maybe, I did have a fairly slight case. I pray I didn’t get anyone else sick.
I do know that in order to keep my mental health and balance, I must do more than just maintain sanitary precautions and limit my social activities. On the way home yesterday, I stopped at a store and bought some board games for my husband and I to play. My favorite? Apples to Apples. I highly recommend it. But Pictionary and Uno are also great. We already really love Backgammon.
I am thankful for my husband, whose pleasant disposition I completely enjoy and with whom I would be happy to be marooned on a desert island.
But…I will miss friends. And social and cultural and religious gatherings…and traveling…and hugs. These are the very things that make life rich and rewarding.
But, as my dear, departed Grandma Fanya used to say, “If you don’t have your health, you have nothing.” So, as much as possible, let’s be kind to each other as we meet virtually or in person. Let’s wish each good health and in the weeks to come, let’s reach out, however we can (on Facebook, on email, or by phone) to check on our loved ones and those we suspect might be lonely.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.