A good scare for a good cause. That's one way to describe the frightful drive-thru experience at Haunted Hills, as it's back just in time for this spooky season.

This popular event will be terrifying people through Oct. 29 at the Elks Events Center located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The experience, which can be described as a drive-thru haunted house on the secluded Elks Rodeo grounds, is organized by Elks Recreation Inc. in collaboration with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

There are a variety of scares this year, from aliens and classic frights to all things creepy and crawly. It's, once again, a place to get your scare on.

Different organizations are in charge of each scare section and they really utilize their space to make each section a unique experience.

“Each group adopts the scene, meaning it's their job to create a theme, decorate the scene and get volunteers for the scene," said Annis Barajas, senior executive at Elks Recreation Inc. "Elks Recreation is in charge of some scenes, but for the most part we try to adopt them out as much as possible."

Barajas said all the money raised by the event "goes back to non-profits, specifically youth organizations in our community."

"Sports organizations, equestrian, rodeos that are youth-oriented — it all goes back to the community, every single dollar you spend goes right back," Barajas said. "Also, it gives all these kids service hours which they need for their different groups."

Tickets for the event are available for Oct. 14, 15, 21, 28 and 29. The Ultimate Fright VIP Experience is for the brave souls who are ready to trade the safety of their vehicle for an open-air hayride. Guests will be treated to a VIP welcome station where they'll receive a "shot" of liquid courage. This experience also includes access to the new walkthrough attraction.

Single vehicles are recommended to drive slow and dim their headlights to really have the full experience. Guests are instructed to "open the windows if you dare, leave a good amount of distance from the car ahead and tune into 95.1 FM on their car radio to intensify the ride with creepy sounds of the night."

An add-on ticket option is also available for those who want to drive through in their own vehicle and then stop to get down for a walkthrough experience. Single Vehicle entry is $55 per vehicle and the walk-through experience is an additional $20 per person. The Ultimate Fright VIP Experience is $70 per person.

The organizers say the volunteers are "truly committed to their characters and provide a spooky experience," during the three-mile long ride filled with scenes that attempt to reenact the settings from popular scary movies.

Motorhomes, limos, buses, trailers, motorcycles, bicycles and walk-ups are not allowed and organizers say animals are discouraged during the experience as they may be spooked by noises. This experience may be disturbing to some and the group does not recommend bringing children under the age of 10 without parent discretion.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.elksrec.com/p/tickets. For additional information, contact the Elks Rodeo Office at (805) 925-4125 or via email at elksrodeo@elksrec.com.