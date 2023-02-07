Next council meeting The next regular meeting of the City Council will be held Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Progress on Buellton's new library still is underway as cost for its construction remains a topic of discussion among City Council members ahead of a regularly scheduled meeting set for Thursday.

"It's regrettable that we have to drag this out, but I think we'd want to do this correctly in the first go around before we start allocating funds for this," said Buellton Mayor David King during a January meeting, requesting cost adjustments be made before proceeding with allocation of funds.

The historic 3,400-square-foot residence, formerly the residence of late dairy farmers Jake and Jeanette Willemsen, is set to become the new home of the Buellton Library once renovations are complete. The City of Buellton purchased the property in 2020 for $2 million.

Public Works Director Rose Hess during the Jan. 12 meeting reported early estimates on the 202 Dairyland Road capital improvement project at approximately $1.4 million, excluding general furnishings which she said are estimated at $15,000 to $20,000. The numbers, however, do include library shelving units and work stations for meeting rooms to be added.

Hess also noted that the project's main architectural, mechanical and electrical plans are 90% complete and structural plans are 75% finished.

Buellton City Council nears completion of design plan for Willemsen property Buellton is one step closer to finalizing future plans for the historic Willemsen residence after council members consented to a renovation plan centered around maximizing space for use by the Buellton Library and community.

Council member Hudson Hornick, in referring to a cost estimate report provided, questioned the 40% subcontractor markup and a pricey $11,000 itemized wall demo.

Contract architect Brett Marchi explained that some expenses, despite the itemization, are passed down to the contractor while some find their way to the subcontractors' bottom line. He also noted that while cost for materials has sharply risen, costs associated with demolition, for example, could have hidden fees such as dump fees which have a tendency to drive up cost.

"The costs are so out of line," Marchi agreed. They're getting better, but they're still out of line. Everything seems crazy."

Council member David Silva inquired about availability of high-speed Wi-Fi at the library, an expense he saw missing on the estimate report. City Manager Scott Wolfe jumped in to explain that internet service is a cost covered and provided by the Buellton Library in partnership with Goleta Library.

In an effort to locate line items from which to trim costs, King asked why two American Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp access points were required versus just one. Marchi pointed out that giving access at either end of the library was encouraged due to an unwritten rule of thumb: "you don't want somebody disabled to have to do something different than able bodied people do."

Marchi said in his years in the field he has found it wise to think outside of the box in terms of building access to better avert complaints.

"I guess it's better to do it right than get sued," King responded.

At the conclusion, council members unanimously agreed to have Marchi meet with architects to find ways to bring the numbers down and return to the council chambers with a revised report.

"We'll have them sharpen their pencil a little bit and then come back before we allocate the funds for this," King said.