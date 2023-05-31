1 Day to Rodeo ...
In loving memory of Cotton Rosser – our teacher, our inspiration, and our friend.
In 1956 Cotton’s promising career as a rodeo contestant abruptly ended in a ranch accident, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a legend in the rodeo world. He purchased Flying U Rodeo and his family worked to make the company one of the most successful stock contracting firms in the professional rodeo industry.
Cotton has left his footprint at our Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. His dedicated mentorship and love helped us become what we are today. Thank you to Cotton and his many years of generosity and guidance – we will never forget you or the lessons you taught us. In your honor, we will continue to “Ride the Rail”!
