One person sustained an injury in a two-vehicle rollover collision in Solvang Thursday that was partially blocking traffic along Mission Road, according to emergency broadcasts.
The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mission Drive, just east of Solvang, in front of the Janin Acres subdivision, according to broadcasts.
California Highway Patrol logs indicated that callers reported a vehicle was on its roof and onlookers had begun surrounding the scene.
One person involved in the collision sustained an arm injury, according to emergency broadcasts.
Units that responded to the scene included Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff's personnel and paramedics.