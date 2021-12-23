Over 128 bikes were collected during the 14th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids and Helmet Drive in Lompoc, representing a record-breaking number, according to event coordinator Dorine Fabing.

The holiday drive is held each year to honor the memory of Fabing's son, Brice, a former Lompoc High School student-athlete who died in a car crash in 2005 at the age of 17.

"The Fabing family would like to thank all those who participated with the Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes and Helmet Drive," Fabing wrote in a statement. "We are happy to say that it was a huge success this year."

Bikes and helmets were purchased with funds raised through a series of local garage sales, and with donations from community partners including Healthy Lompoc Coalition and 12-year-old Bella Vickery Campos and her mother, Christina, who hosted a bake sale and raised enough to purchase 11 bikes.

The bicycles were distributed through several local nonprofit agencies, according to Fabing, that included: Community Action Commission, Toys for Tots, Lompoc Fire Department, Catholic Charities, Lompoc YMCA program, Catholic church toy drive, Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, foster care program, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan, Mark’s House, Bridgehouse Homeless Shelter, Hope House and Halfway Recovery Home.

"We are extremely proud that we were able to give back to our community in a small but rewarding way and remember Brice on this 16th year anniversary of his passing," Fabing said.

The family also thanked the Kiwanis Club, led by Jim Hall and his son, Jim Hall Jr., for donating more than 15 bikes and volunteering at the giveaway event; Monica Tabor, Lesa Keasler and Brice’s dad and brother; to Score for donating helmet bags; to the Lompoc Walmart for building dozens of bikes and helping to gather them; and to Pastor Travis Collins from Lompoc Valley Baptist Church for blessing the bikes.

Others who pitched in included sponsors, Lompoc Employees Development (EDA) and Mechanics Bank of Lompoc, as well as family, friends, co-workers and teammates who donated brand-new bikes and helmets.

"Without your continued support for the program and to Brice’s memory, many kids would not have received such a special Christmas this season," Fabing said. "God bless and happy holidays from the family of Brice Fabing!"