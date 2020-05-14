You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
13 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in community, one at Lompoc prison
0 comments
alert top story
Santa Barbara County

13 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in community, one at Lompoc prison

Santa Barbara County announced 14 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, one at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc and the rest among county residents. 

Of the 13 county resident cases, six are in Santa Maria, two are in Santa Barbara, one is in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and four are in Lompoc. 

The county Public Health Department also removed three previously reported cases. According to Jackie Ruiz, Public Health Department spokeswoman, cases are removed for various reasons, such as when epidemiologists discover that the address of a previously confirmed individual is actually located outside of the county, or when a positive result is found to actually be the result of an accidentally-counted antibody test.

In the last week, 11 such cases have been removed from the county's case data.

The total case count among county residents is now 494, with 76 cases considered still active. Of these active cases, 50 individuals are recovering at home and 26 are hospitalized, with 11 of them under intensive care. 

There are a total of 893 cases among inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, 798 of which are considered still active.

County officials won't share information regarding the number of inmates that have been hospitalized at the request of prison officials, and recovery numbers among inmates are approximate.

Nine county residents and two individuals among the inmate population have died. 

San Luis Obispo County announced five additional cases Thursday for a total of 237, of which 49 remain active.

Forty-five individuals are recovering at home and three are hospitalized, two of them in intensive care.

One individual in San Luis Obispo County has died.  

Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Update

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked
Local

Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked

  • Updated

A steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city. The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.

Solvang moves toward by-district elections after legal challenge
Local

Solvang moves toward by-district elections after legal challenge

  • Updated

The City of Solvang took its first step Monday toward changing its at-large elections to a by-district system after a Malibu-based law firm claimed Solvang’s system excluded Latinos “from meaningful participation in the City’s governance” and threatened to sue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News