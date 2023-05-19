13 Days to Rodeo ...
David Olivera and his son get ready at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in 2019. There are lots of opportunities for children to participate in our rodeo – from Mutton Bustin’ to Stick Horse Race to Jr. Breakaway!
Join us for the 80th Anniversary Elks Rodeo to see some young cowboys and cowgirls participate in the action! Tickets are available for purchase ONLY on our website elksrec.com. Beware of scammers!
For those of you young’uns joining us in the arena this year ... good luck and we’ll see you soon!
#rodeokids #cowboy #horse #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown