2 cases of UK coronavirus variant identified in Santa Barbara County

State health officials have confirmed the first appearance of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant — known widely as the U.K. variant — in Santa Barbara County, a public health spokeswoman said Thursday.

The two residents who tested positive for the variant have completed their isolation periods and are no longer considered infectious, according to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

The department was informed of the first variant case on March 13, and another on March 15, Ruiz said.

"These variants were detected as part of a monitoring program through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The samples were not sent for special testing but, rather, detected through this program," Ruiz said.

The CDC will continue to investigate the case and conduct contact tracing to identify any further cases, according to Ruiz. She said the department could not specify where in the county the two individuals resided.

On Feb. 25, the California Department of Public Health released a health alert regarding the increasing identification of COVID-19 variants throughout the state and nation, including B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1, Ruiz said.

Thus far, state health officials have identified 265 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant across the state, including the two cases in Santa Barbara County.

According to the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant, discovered in the U.K. in the fall of 2020, spreads more quickly and easily than other variants, and may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other virus variants.