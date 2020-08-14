2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Santa Barbara County, 1 in SLO County on Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday for a total of 75 deaths thus far, with a COVID-19 death also confirmed in San Luis Obispo County the same day.

One of the Santa Barbara County individuals was a resident of Santa Maria and the other was a resident of the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, according to the department.

Both individuals were over the age of 70, and the individual from the North County unincorporated area had underlying health conditions and lived in a congregate care facility, which the county has categorized separately from skilled nursing facilities.

The individual from Santa Maria did not have underlying health conditions, according to the department.

With these deaths, the total death count in Santa Maria has reached 40 and the count in the unincorporated North County area has reached three, according to county data.

In San Luis Obispo County, the county Public Health Department confirmed one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing the county's death total to 18.

That individual was in their 90s, according to officials, and had chronic health conditions.

