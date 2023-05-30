2 Days to Rodeo ...
There’s not many things more patriotic and inspiring than trick rider Madison MacDonald carrying Old Glory around the arena – utterly amazing!
MacDonald is a 10-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) trick rider and has been nominated five times as one of the Top 5 PRCA Contract Acts. At age 29, she already has 24 years of experience under her belt. Her mother worked for the Calgary Stampede and produced Wild West shows so MacDonald grew up in the world of rodeo.
Fun fact: For all you “Heartland” viewers, MacDonald and her equine partners have served as stunt doubles in the show numerous times!
Maddie puts her heart and soul into her work and we are so excited to see her perform at the 80th Anniversary of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo!
#madisontrickriding #trickriding #trickrider #cowboy #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown