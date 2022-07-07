Vandenberg Space Force Base will hold two launches in the next four days with one scheduled today, and one Sunday evening.
The first launch will be an unarmed Minotaur II intercontinental ballistic missile, in a first-ever test of a new re-entry vehicle developed by the Air Force, according to military officials.
The precise time of the launch was not provided Wednesday, but will take place this morning from the base, according to Vandenberg SFB officials.
The launch involves the first test of the Mk21A re-entry vehicle that the Air Force will use on future LGM-35A intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The test launch is designed to demonstrate "preliminary design concepts and relevant payload technologies in operationally realistic environments," according to the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.
Officials added that the Air Force's new ground-based strategic deterrent ICBM was officially designated to be the LGM-35A missile in April.
In the second launch, SpaceX on Sunday is slated to send a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 satellites into low Earth orbit that will ultimately become a part of a constellation providing broadband internet service to customers worldwide.
The launch is scheduled to take place any time between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. from the Space Launch Complex-4, according to Vandenberg SFB officials.
The company launched its fourth Starlink mission from Vandenberg SFB on May 13. This Sunday will mark SpaceX's fifth Starlink mission from the base.
The satellites will join a constellation that provides internet to more than 400,000 customers globally, according to a Federal Communications Commission filing in May.
A Starlink map on the company's website indicates service in most of the western U.S., and in parts of the Midwest and eastern seaboard; most of Europe; and parts of Australia and South America. Everywhere else in the world either shows "waitlist" or "coming soon", except for Iran, China and Russia.
On June 30, the FCC approved SpaceX's request to use Starlink receivers on vehicles, such as cars and boats.