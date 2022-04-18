Two separate vehicle collisions that occurred Saturday on Highway 154 left five people injured, including a bicyclist who was struck near Cachuma Lake, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The first incident occurred at 10:51 p.m., when two vehicles, including a pickup truck and an SUV, collided head-on and injured four people approximately a half-mile northwest of Los Olivos, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Of those four people, one person sustained major injuries and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a County Air Support Unit, while the remaining three were transported to a hospital via ground ambulance.

Crews had to extricate the vehicle's occupants, which took approximately 15 minutes, according to Bertucelli.

The second incident occurred at 7:30 p.m., when a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle approximately two miles east of the Cachuma Lake Entrance.

The bicyclist, who was identified as a 37-year-old male from Burlingame, was riding westbound on Highway 154 when a vehicle, identified as a maroon or burgundy Toyota Scion, traveled onto the shoulder of the highway and collided with the bicyclist before fleeing the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials added that the Scion, described with front-end damage, was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 154.

The bicyclist was transported to the entrance of Cachuma Lake entrance by ground, then flown via CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital with critical injuries, according to County Fire officials.

The CHP is investigating both incidents.

Emergency personnel that responded to the scenes included CHP, and County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department units.

Anyone with information on either crash is asked to contact the CHP Buellton Office at 805-688-5551.