'2 Souls 1 Heart': Young Lompoc siblings use nonprofit to feed those in need

After a philanthropic organization founded by 8-year-old Clara Rocha received its official nonprofit status in April, the third grader approached her mother with an idea.

At the time, much of the country was still under shelter-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many people were struggling to find food and supplies.

"Why can’t we buy groceries for people that can’t go out?” Rocha asked her mom, Alyssa.

It didn’t take long for that question to balloon into a full-fledged community service.

Through their 2 Souls 1 Heart nonprofit and with help from their parents, Clara and her 5-year-old brother, Anthony, who serves as the organization's CEO, have raised $600 over the past two months to buy and distribute fresh produce and essential supplies to Lompoc residents.

The weekly distributions represent the latest community program created by the young Rochas, who first gained acclaim for their altruism in 2017 when they chose to sacrifice many of their own Christmas presents to buy gifts for those in need.

Since then, they've donated toys and gifts each Christmas to local shelters and victim advocates with the Lompoc Police Department and North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.

“Normally, by this time, they’d be fundraising for those toys,” Alyssa said.