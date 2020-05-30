You are the owner of this article.
'2 Souls 1 Heart': Young Lompoc siblings use nonprofit to feed those in need
After a philanthropic organization founded by 8-year-old Clara Rocha received its official nonprofit status in April, the third grader approached her mother with an idea. 

At the time, much of the country was still under shelter-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many people were struggling to find food and supplies. 

"Why can’t we buy groceries for people that can’t go out?” Rocha asked her mom, Alyssa. 

It didn’t take long for that question to balloon into a full-fledged community service.

Through their 2 Souls 1 Heart nonprofit and with help from their parents, Clara and her 5-year-old brother, Anthony, who serves as the organization's CEO, have raised $600 over the past two months to buy and distribute fresh produce and essential supplies to Lompoc residents.  

The weekly distributions represent the latest community program created by the young Rochas, who first gained acclaim for their altruism in 2017 when they chose to sacrifice many of their own Christmas presents to buy gifts for those in need.

Since then, they've donated toys and gifts each Christmas to local shelters and victim advocates with the Lompoc Police Department and North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.

“Normally, by this time, they’d be fundraising for those toys,” Alyssa said.

Instead, they’ve turned their attention to those dealing with hardship amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We got the idea of helping people,” Clara said, “because they probably don’t have that much food and if they go to the store they might get germs.”

Alyssa credits Clara with jump-starting the effort and inspiring her brother to join her.

She believes her daughter is motivated by personal difficulties she experienced at a prior school before enrolling at Trivium Charter School. 

“She flourished,” Alyssa said of her daughter’s change in campus, “and she was all about being kind to others and wanting to help others because she didn’t want them to feel what she felt when she was being bullied.”

Clara has spent some of her down time during the school closures writing jokes — one recent gem: “Why did the cow cross the road? Because he had a ‘meating’” — but she turns serious when describing some of her long-term goals.

“What I want to do when I grow up is the same thing that I’m doing right now,” she said. “But I’m gonna make it as a store.”

Before all that, though, she and her brother aim to keep aiding their community.

“It just amazes me how humble they are at that age and their willingness to give back to their community,” Alyssa said. "I feel like what this town needs is more people to be willing to give back.”

The series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic” is a collection of short vignettes highlighting the struggle and the hope of residents on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.

2 Souls 1 Heart

2 Souls 1 Heart is based on the idea of two different people with a shared heart to help others. The organization's mission is to “bridge the gap between those who have everything, and those [who] are in need."

The sign up for services or donate to the nonprofit, people can visit https://www.facebook.com/2souls1heartInc or https://2souls1heart.netlify.app/.

