2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down canceled due to the coronavirus

Staff Sgt. Rashad Speller of Vandenberg Air Force Base, left, escorts veteran Ron Herbig of Lompoc into the areas that offered goods and services during the eighth annual Veterans Santa Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The Stand Down, which is held at the Santa Maria Fairpark in October, was canceled due to continued restrictions on gatherings and events in order to keep attendees, providers and volunteers safe, according to Lavagnino.
The annual event was started in 2011 and organizes more than 100 local providers, including nonprofits, to pool resources for homeless and at-risk veterans, such as hot meals, haircuts, clothing and medical treatment.
"We are continuing to contact homeless vets and make referrals through the Stand Down Homeless Veterans Assistance Project," Lavagnino said. "If you know a vet/vet family that could use help from our partner agencies, please contact our Stand Down Hotline at 805-346-8402."
Organizer Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County 5th District supervisor, walks down an aisle of services provided to veterans Saturday during the 8th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Fabian Brown of Nipomo, left, and Airman Kayla Akers of Vandenberg Air Force Base help veteran family member Richard Dulay, center, of Santa Maria with new pants during the 8th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down held Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Marty Magno, an Army veteran from Santa Maria, gets his hair cut by Dani Tupper, of the Cosmoton Barber Academy of Lompoc, during the 8th annual Veterans Santa Down Saturday. Free haircuts were just one of the many services offered Saturday.
