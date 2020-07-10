2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down canceled due to the coronavirus
2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down canceled due to the coronavirus

The 2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino announced Friday. 

The Stand Down, which is held at the Santa Maria Fairpark in October, was canceled due to continued restrictions on gatherings and events in order to keep attendees, providers and volunteers safe, according to Lavagnino. 

The annual event was started in 2011 and organizes more than 100 local providers, including nonprofits, to pool resources for homeless and at-risk veterans, such as hot meals, haircuts, clothing and medical treatment. 

"We are continuing to contact homeless vets and make referrals through the Stand Down Homeless Veterans Assistance Project," Lavagnino said. "If you know a vet/vet family that could use help from our partner agencies, please contact our Stand Down Hotline at 805-346-8402."

