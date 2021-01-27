2021 Santa Barbara County Fair uncertain, but virtual livestock auction will proceed

When Nipomo FFA chapter member and sheep breeder Emily Ward learned that the 2020 Santa Barbara County Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, she opted not to participate in the virtual auction that was held in June, but she plans to participate in a second one slated for this summer.

It's still too early to determine if the 2021 County Fair, slated for July 14 to July 18, will happen, but a virtual auction already is in the works, according to Kevin Merrill, who sits on the fair's board of directors.

"We're just putting it out there now, trying to get an idea of how many kids will participate," Merrill said. "We want to make sure that the kids who have an animal participate and there's some way of being able to sell those."

Each year, local FFA and 4-H youths have the opportunity to sell livestock during a three-day event at the annual fair. FFA and 4-H members typically work to arrange potential buyers and processing well before the auction. On average, about 2,000 animals are sold during the auction.

Last year, however, participants had to pivot to a virtual auction in place of the 2020 County Fair, with about three weeks to prepare. About 300 animals were sold during that auction.

Still, the virtual auction "definitely gave kids another avenue to sell their animals that they wouldn't normally have," said Rebecca Barks, former president of the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation board of directors.